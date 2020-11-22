TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $315.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $2,688,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

