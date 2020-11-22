TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Black Knight worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

