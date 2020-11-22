TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Black Knight worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.
In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
