TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $37,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,058.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $463,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $350,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

CRWD stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.