TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,174 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 106.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $80,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

