TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 175,371 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,371 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of NiSource worth $43,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 351.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

