TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 144,979 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

