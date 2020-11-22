TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 204,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,620 shares of company stock worth $17,079,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $114.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

