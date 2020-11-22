TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Exact Sciences worth $35,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

