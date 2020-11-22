TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AMETEK by 366.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after acquiring an additional 591,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AMETEK by 288.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

