TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $37,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $174.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.