TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 107,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.98% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $42,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,772,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 504.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 172,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $57.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

