Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Price Target Lowered to $1.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.70 to $1.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE TGB opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

