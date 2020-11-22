Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Price Target Lowered to $1.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.70 to $1.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NYSE TGB opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Taseko Mines
