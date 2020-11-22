Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TARS) Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARS. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester acquired 171,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

