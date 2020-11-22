Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Sells $50,120.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Syneos Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.