Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Sells $50,120.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
