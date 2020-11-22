SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Sells $35,271.18 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SVMK by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.