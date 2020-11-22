SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.80) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of RLMD opened at $36.87 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

