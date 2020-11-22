Susan Vobejda Sells 202 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total value of $1,246,549.06.

On Monday, November 9th, Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60.

On Friday, October 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $827.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. 140166 increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens cut The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.11.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

