Susan Vobejda Sells 202 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 5th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total value of $1,246,549.06.
- On Monday, November 9th, Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60.
- On Friday, October 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $827.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. 140166 increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens cut The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.11.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.