Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,134 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

