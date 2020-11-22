Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

SGRY opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.