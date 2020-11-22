Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to $14.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $14.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.