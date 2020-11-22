Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

