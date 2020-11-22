Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

