StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNE. 140166 raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ STNE opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.