StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNE. 140166 raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.
NASDAQ STNE opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
