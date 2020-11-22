Steven D. Heinemann Sells 29,606 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $90,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,960.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,321 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

