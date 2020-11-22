Steve Hoffman Sells 59,442 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $55,875.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,812,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $37,085.16.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $61,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.