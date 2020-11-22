State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in State Street by 19,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

