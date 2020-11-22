State Street Corp Sells 117,873 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $915,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 695,527 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,785,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,351.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 293,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 273,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

