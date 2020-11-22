State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,549,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.45% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $902,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

NYSE:AJG opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.