State Street Corp Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.71% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $956,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,739,000 after buying an additional 149,418 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $284.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

