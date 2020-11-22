State Street Corp Purchases 36,636 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,056,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

