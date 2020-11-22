State Street Corp Purchases 106,389 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State Street Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.84% of Citrix Systems worth $821,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,579,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,581,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,500,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

