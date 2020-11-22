State Street Corp Has $1.02 Billion Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,078,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.38% of International Paper worth $1,016,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $3,443,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,147.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 211,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

