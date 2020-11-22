State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $959,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

