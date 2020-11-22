State Street Corp Buys 27,954 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.66% of Tractor Supply worth $777,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $129.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

