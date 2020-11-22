StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Critical Analysis

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 174.79 -$3.48 million N/A N/A VolitionRx $17.10 million 10.06 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -8.71

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48%

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.