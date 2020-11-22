SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.25.

Get SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock opened at C$24.14 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.