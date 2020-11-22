Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Splunk were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $198.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average is $193.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

