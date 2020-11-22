Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.30.

SR stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

