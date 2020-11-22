Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,800

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPX. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,772.31 ($114.61).

LON SPX opened at £117.55 ($153.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 12-month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £114.25 and its 200-day moving average is £104.73.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

