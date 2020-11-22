Sphere Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 105.4% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3,291.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

