SpartanNash (SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SPTN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $647.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

