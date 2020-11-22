Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Sells $35,020.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SWX stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

