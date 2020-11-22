South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

