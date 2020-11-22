Solo Oil Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Solo Oil Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.00. Solo Oil Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 5,186,798 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.32.

Solo Oil Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

