Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

STWRY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

