Societe Generale Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HVRRY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

HVRRY opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

