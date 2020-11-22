Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Sells $51,400.00 in Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMSI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 61.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

