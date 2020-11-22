Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.83 ($113.92).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.50. Sixt SE has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65).

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

