Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.83 ($113.92).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.50. Sixt SE has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

