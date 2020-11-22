Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Grows By 20.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 784,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Zovio stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.
About Zovio
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.