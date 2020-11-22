Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Grows By 20.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 784,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Zovio alerts:

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.