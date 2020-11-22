Short Interest in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Grows By 13.9%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.
YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
YRC Worldwide Company Profile
YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.