Short Interest in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Grows By 13.9%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 496,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152,754 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

